Why Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 1.51%

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $65.22 and move down -142.27%, while PSXP stocks collected 4.14% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Phillips 66 Partners Announces Open Season for Gray Oak Pipeline

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Worth an Investment?

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.81 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PSXP Market Performance

PSXP stocks went up by 4.14% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.17% and a quarterly performance of -41.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.03%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.79% for PSXP stocks with the simple moving average of -40.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSXP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PSXP shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for PSXP socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $34 based on the research report published on July 22, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSXP stock at the price of $36. The rating they have provided for PSXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Hold” rating to PSXP stocks, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on April 21, 2020.

PSXP Stocks -11.14% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Phillips 66 Partners LP was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -58.73% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.92%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.46% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -30.92% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PSXP went up by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -51.04% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $27.38. In addition, Phillips 66 Partners LP saw -56.33% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PSXP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), starting from Bairrington Phillip David, who bought 15,000 shares at the price of $32.50 back on Mar 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 27,253 shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP, valued at $487,562 with the latest closing price.

Bairrington Phillip David, the Director of Phillips 66 Partners LP, bought 1,640 shares at the value of $62.14 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that Bairrington Phillip David is holding 12,253 shares at the value of $101,901 based on the most recent closing price.

PSXP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +43.96 for the present operating margin and +53.37 for gross margin. The net margin for Phillips 66 Partners LP stands at +69.54. Total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.87. Equity return holds the value 44.80%, with 13.20% for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), the company’s capital structure generated 125.62 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.68. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 51.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.64 and long-term debt to capital is 169.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 13.50 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for Phillips 66 Partners LP is 11.26 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.