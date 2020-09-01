Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $82.73 and move down -52.95%, while OMC stocks collected -0.73% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that BBDO Worldwide Appoints Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Jason Rosario

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Worth an Investment?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.61 times of increase in earnings at the present.

OMC Market Performance

OMC stocks went down by -0.73% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.67% and a quarterly performance of -2.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.20% for OMC stocks with the simple moving average of -15.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for OMC socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on March 24, 2020.

CFRA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMC stock at the price of $60. The rating they have provided for OMC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 12, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “Market Perform” rating to OMC stocks, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on September 24, 2019.

OMC Stocks -0.30% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Omnicom Group Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.73% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.43% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OMC went down by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -30.64% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $54.00. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw -33.24% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OMC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sold 540 shares at the price of $77.99 back on Feb 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,437 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $42,115 with the latest closing price.

RICE LINDA JOHNSON, the Director of Omnicom Group Inc., sold 463 shares at the value of $77.14 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that RICE LINDA JOHNSON is holding 8,368 shares at the value of $35,716 based on the most recent closing price.

OMC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.19 for the present operating margin and +16.91 for gross margin. The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +8.95. Total capital return value is set at 22.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.98. Equity return holds the value 36.90%, with 3.90% for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 239.96 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 70.58. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 25.57 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.91 and long-term debt to capital is 206.69.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.42 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for Omnicom Group Inc. is 1.67 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.