Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.94 and move down -24.65%, while CERS stocks collected -6.73% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that Cerus INTERCEPT Blood System Kit Shipments Surpass 7.5 Million Treatable Platelet and Plasma Doses Since Launch

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Worth an Investment?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) The 36 Months beta value for CERS stocks is at 1.16, while 4 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cerus Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.13 which is $2.76 above current price. CERS currently has a short float of 6.09% and public float of 162.71M with average trading volume of 1.90M shares.

CERS Market Performance

CERS stocks went down by -6.73% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.66% and a quarterly performance of -0.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.08% for CERS stocks with the simple moving average of 19.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CERS shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for CERS socks in the upcoming period according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $9 based on the research report published on June 16, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERS stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for CERS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26, 2020.

BTIG Research gave “ Buy” rating to CERS stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 13, 2019.

CERS Stocks -6.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cerus Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -19.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, while the shares sank at the distance of -14.04% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.79% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CERS went down by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +47.80% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.88. In addition, Cerus Corporation saw 50.95% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CERS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cerus Corporation (CERS), starting from Benjamin Richard J, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $7.90 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 41,763 shares of Cerus Corporation, valued at $790,000 with the latest closing price.

ANDERSON TIMOTHY B, the Director of Cerus Corporation, sold 16,008 shares at the value of $7.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that ANDERSON TIMOTHY B is holding 210,101 shares at the value of $126,463 based on the most recent closing price.

CERS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -70.62 for the present operating margin and +62.02 for gross margin. The net margin for Cerus Corporation stands at -75.97. Total capital return value is set at -56.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.36. Equity return holds the value -76.80%, with -34.80% for asset returns.

Based on Cerus Corporation (CERS), the company’s capital structure generated 112.97 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.04. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.93 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -16.70 and long-term debt to capital is 101.35.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.07 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for Cerus Corporation is 6.42 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.