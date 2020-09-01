Why Momentum Investors Should Watch American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $272.20 and move down -9.25%, while AMT stocks collected 1.51% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that American Tower to Present at the Cowen 6(th) Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Worth an Investment?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.79 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AMT Market Performance

AMT stocks went up by 1.51% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.68% and a quarterly performance of -5.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.24%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.72% for AMT stocks with the simple moving average of 3.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMT shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for AMT socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $296 based on the research report published on July 15, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMT stock at the price of $296. The rating they have provided for AMT stocks is “Sector Weight” according to the report published on July 13, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “Buy” rating to AMT stocks, setting the target price at $287 in the report published on June 5, 2020.

AMT Stocks -2.99% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, American Tower Corporation (REIT) was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.47% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.96%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.90% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.19% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AMT went up by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +18.46% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $250.58. In addition, American Tower Corporation (REIT) saw 8.41% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AMT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT), starting from Vondran Steven O, who sold 1,334 shares at the price of $259.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 22,224 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT), valued at $345,506 with the latest closing price.

Puech Olivier, the EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA of American Tower Corporation (REIT), sold 4,078 shares at the value of $265.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Puech Olivier is holding 17,585 shares at the value of $1,080,670 based on the most recent closing price.

AMT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +27.05 for the present operating margin and +47.29 for gross margin. The net margin for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stands at +24.90. Total capital return value is set at 6.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.69. Equity return holds the value 43.80%, with 4.70% for asset returns.

Based on American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 614.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 86.00. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 72.57 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.52 and long-term debt to capital is 546.69.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 17.60 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is 11.24 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.20.