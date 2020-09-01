Why Ford Motor Company (F) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.65 and move down -41.5%, while F stocks collected -2.29% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Worth an Investment?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) The 36 Months beta value for F stocks is at 1.34, while 3 of the analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Ford Motor Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 13 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.21 which is $0.64 above current price. F currently has a short float of 2.87% and public float of 3.83B with average trading volume of 76.34M shares.

F Market Performance

F stocks went down by -2.29% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.18% and a quarterly performance of 15.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.63%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.61% for F stocks with the simple moving average of -2.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for F shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for F socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on April 15, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F stock at the price of $5. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 3, 2020.

UBS gave “ Neutral” rating to F stocks, setting the target price at $4.30 in the report published on March 24, 2020.

F Stocks 3.11% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ford Motor Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.66%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.94% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.47% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, F went down by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.59% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.94. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw -26.67% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

F Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ford Motor Company (F), starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who bought 194,950 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Apr 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 828,922 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $1,000,035 with the latest closing price.

LECHLEITER JOHN C, the Director of Ford Motor Company, bought 10,000 shares at the value of $5.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that LECHLEITER JOHN C is holding 120,000 shares at the value of $50,990 based on the most recent closing price.

F Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.35 for the present operating margin and +12.26 for gross margin. The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at +0.03. Total capital return value is set at 0.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.03. Equity return holds the value -6.60%, with -0.80% for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Company (F), the company’s capital structure generated 472.26 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 82.53. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 60.62 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.54 and long-term debt to capital is 308.60.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.02 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for Ford Motor Company is 2.42 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.