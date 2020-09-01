Why Do Investors Care About The Boeing Company (BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $391.00 and move down -127.56%, while BA stocks collected -3.62% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 2 hours ago that Here are the big winners among U.S. stocks during a sizzling August

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Worth an Investment?

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) The 36 Months beta value for BA stocks is at 1.38, while 9 of the analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for The Boeing Company stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 14 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $181.88 which is $1.68 above current price. BA currently has a short float of 1.43% and public float of 563.80M with average trading volume of 44.77M shares.

BA Market Performance

BA stocks went down by -3.62% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.75% and a quarterly performance of 12.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.54% for BA stocks with the simple moving average of -24.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for BA shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for BA socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $7 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA stock at the price of $165. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on June 26, 2020.

Berenberg gave “ Sell” rating to BA stocks, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on June 25, 2020.

BA Stocks -2.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Boeing Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -56.06% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.13% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BA went down by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -52.60% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $173.23. In addition, The Boeing Company saw -47.26% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Boeing Company (BA), starting from MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, who bought 1,152 shares at the price of $173.36 back on Aug 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,152 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $199,711 with the latest closing price.

BA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -2.53 for the present operating margin and +5.87 for gross margin. The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -0.83. Total capital return value is set at -11.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45. Equity return holds the value 33.40%, with -2.00% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.65 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for The Boeing Company is 5.71 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.