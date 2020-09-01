Why Do Investors Care About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went down by -1.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $159.01 and move down -53%, while PXD stocks collected -0.78% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Pioneer Natural Resources Company Declares Dividend on Common Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Worth an Investment?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.87 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PXD Market Performance

PXD stocks went down by -0.78% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.23% and a quarterly performance of 8.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.79%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.31% for PXD stocks with the simple moving average of -4.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PXD shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for PXD socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $115 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD stock at the price of $130, previously predicting the value of $105. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 20, 2020.

SunTrust gave “ Buy” rating to PXD stocks, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 25, 2020.

PXD Stocks 3.91% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Pioneer Natural Resources Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.64% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.98%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.22% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +11.06% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PXD went down by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.15% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $105.62. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw -31.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PXD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), starting from BERG MARK STEPHEN, who sold 1,200 shares at the price of $116.64 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 61,465 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $139,971 with the latest closing price.

CHEATWOOD CHRIS J, the EVP, Field Development & Emerg of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, sold 7,000 shares at the value of $115.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that CHEATWOOD CHRIS J is holding 39,911 shares at the value of $809,620 based on the most recent closing price.

PXD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +19.88 for the present operating margin and +23.23 for gross margin. The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +7.79. Total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return holds the value 3.50%, with 2.30% for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 17.64. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 12.60 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 15.26 and long-term debt to capital is 16.58.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.79 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 10.38 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.