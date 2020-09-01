Search
What’s Behind CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA) Volatile Ride?

by Nicola Day

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.10 and move down -16.8%, while CFFA stocks collected 0.19% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/20 that GCM Grosvenor to Merge With Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Worth an Investment?

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CFFA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 164.44 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CFFA Market Performance

CFFA stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.86% and a quarterly performance of -0.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.12%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.06% for CFFA stocks with the simple moving average of 0.13% for the last 200 days.

CFFA Stocks -2.80% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 0.74%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 0.41%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.86% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.90% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CFFA went up by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +3.29% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.35. In addition, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. saw 1.07% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CFFA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA), starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sold 4,755 shares at the price of $10.36 back on Aug 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,453,770 shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp., valued at $49,262 with the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of CF Finance Acquisition Corp., sold 29,611 shares at the value of $10.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 3,458,525 shares at the value of $306,770 based on the most recent closing price.

CFFA Stock Fundamentals

Based on CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.00 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.99.

