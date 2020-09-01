What Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $125.84 and move down -39.07%, while LDOS stocks collected -0.35% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Leidos to Participate in the Citi 2020 Virtual Global Technology Conference

LDOS Market Performance

LDOS stocks went down by -0.35% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.91% and a quarterly performance of -13.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.58%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.18% for LDOS stocks with the simple moving average of -6.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LDOS shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for LDOS socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $70 based on the research report published on August 21, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDOS stock at the price of $133. The rating they have provided for LDOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 7, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Buy” rating to LDOS stocks, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on April 20, 2020.

LDOS Stocks -1.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Leidos Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -28.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.66%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.42% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS went down by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +1.12% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $92.12. In addition, Leidos Holdings, Inc. saw -7.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LDOS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), starting from JOHN MIRIAM E, who sold 2,556 shares at the price of $105.89 back on Jun 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,724 shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc., valued at $270,655 with the latest closing price.

Stevens Roy E, the Chief of Business Development of Leidos Holdings, Inc., sold 2,801 shares at the value of $101.23 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Stevens Roy E is holding 17,920 shares at the value of $283,543 based on the most recent closing price.

LDOS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.10 for the present operating margin and +13.95 for gross margin. The net margin for Leidos Holdings, Inc. stands at +6.01. Total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.24. Equity return holds the value 18.10%, with 5.80% for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 100.91 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 50.23. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 35.66 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.42 and long-term debt to capital is 95.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.55 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for Leidos Holdings, Inc. is 6.14 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.