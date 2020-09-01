Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) future in Technology Sector

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.25 and move down -45.4%, while VSH stocks collected -3.79% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Vishay Intertechnology Extends TNPW e3 Series of High Stability Thin Film Flat Chip Resistors With New Device in Compact 0201 Case Size

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Worth an Investment?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.74 times of increase in earnings at the present.

VSH Market Performance

VSH stocks went down by -3.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.91% and a quarterly performance of -4.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.01%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.22% for VSH stocks with the simple moving average of -8.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VSH shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for VSH socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSH stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for VSH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 4, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas gave “ Underperform” rating to VSH stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 24, 2020.

VSH Stocks 1.11% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -31.23% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.37% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.32% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VSH went down by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -16.19% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.69. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. saw -24.89% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VSH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH), starting from Smejkal Joel, who sold 3,027 shares at the price of $20.63 back on Feb 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,662 shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., valued at $62,447 with the latest closing price.

PAUL GERALD, the President and CEO of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., sold 50,000 shares at the value of $20.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that PAUL GERALD is holding 202,972 shares at the value of $1,048,000 based on the most recent closing price.

VSH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.73 for the present operating margin and +24.84 for gross margin. The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. stands at +6.14. Total capital return value is set at 14.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.32. Equity return holds the value 6.50%, with 3.10% for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 40.27 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.71. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 19.16 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.50 and long-term debt to capital is 38.91.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.08 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is 7.36 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.