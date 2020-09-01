Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $87.00 and move down -9.41%, while CDAY stocks collected 7.13% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Ceridian Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Worth an Investment?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 158.09 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CDAY Market Performance

CDAY stocks went up by 7.13% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.57% and a quarterly performance of 10.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.65%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.76% for CDAY stocks with the simple moving average of 17.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for CDAY shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CDAY socks in the upcoming period according to CIBC is $83 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDAY stock at the price of $69. The rating they have provided for CDAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 22, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Underweight” rating to CDAY stocks, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 23, 2020.

CDAY Stocks 1.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.60% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.19%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.34% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.57% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY went up by +7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +48.22% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $75.05. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 17.15% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CDAY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), starting from Ossip David D, who sold 500,000 shares at the price of $72.18 back on Aug 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 559,873 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $36,090,000 with the latest closing price.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, the Director of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sold 7,217,347 shares at the value of $72.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC is holding 0 shares at the value of $520,948,106 based on the most recent closing price.

CDAY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.53 for the present operating margin and +50.73 for gross margin. The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at +9.55. Total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return holds the value 4.00%, with 1.30% for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.04 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 27.56. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 11.77 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.36 and long-term debt to capital is 37.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 12.78 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 8.77 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.