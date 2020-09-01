Search
Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)

by Denise Gardner

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.67 and move down -133.84%, while CPRX stocks collected -1.80% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that KYE Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Challenge Health Canada’s Decision to Overlook Firdapse(R) Data Exclusivity

CPRX Market Performance

CPRX stocks went down by -1.80% for the week, with the monthly drop of -23.72% and a quarterly performance of -27.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.04% for CPRX stocks with the simple moving average of -23.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CPRX shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for CPRX socks in the upcoming period according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $300 based on the research report published on September 21, 2018.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPRX stock at the price of $300. The rating they have provided for CPRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 7, 2018.

Piper Jaffray gave “ Overweight” rating to CPRX stocks, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on October 5, 2016.

CPRX Stocks -24.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -57.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.82%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, while the shares sank at the distance of -20.58% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -28.23% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX went down by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -27.75% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.60. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -12.53% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CPRX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX), starting from INGENITO GARY, who sold 150,000 shares at the price of $4.82 back on Dec 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $723,150 with the latest closing price.

INGENITO GARY, the Chief Medical Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sold 100,000 shares at the value of $4.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that INGENITO GARY is holding 0 shares at the value of $466,000 based on the most recent closing price.

CPRX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +31.11 for the present operating margin and +85.57 for gross margin. The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at +31.16. Total capital return value is set at 45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.84. Equity return holds the value 44.40%, with 36.40% for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.07.

EBITDA value lies at +10.97 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 0.00. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.97 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 19.42 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.

