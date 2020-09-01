Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA): Share Tumbled 4.35% last week: What Happened?

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $342.00 and move down -47.3%, while ULTA stocks collected 4.35% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 2 hours ago that Here are the big winners among U.S. stocks during a sizzling August

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Worth an Investment?

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.49 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ULTA Market Performance

ULTA stocks went up by 4.35% for the week, with the monthly jump of 20.31% and a quarterly performance of -3.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.05% for ULTA stocks with the simple moving average of 1.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULTA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ULTA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ULTA socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $280 based on the research report published on August 28, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULTA stock at the price of $295, previously predicting the value of $280. The rating they have provided for ULTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 28, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave “Outperform” rating to ULTA stocks, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on August 28, 2020.

ULTA Stocks 12.49% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ulta Beauty, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -32.11% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.97%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, while the shares surge at the distance of +21.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.42% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA went up by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -4.86% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $216.93. In addition, Ulta Beauty, Inc. saw -8.28% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ULTA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA), starting from Blount Sally E., who bought 250 shares at the price of $193.00 back on Jun 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,239 shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc., valued at $48,250 with the latest closing price.

CHILDS JEFFREY J, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Ulta Beauty, Inc., sold 3,494 shares at the value of $245.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that CHILDS JEFFREY J is holding 5,890 shares at the value of $858,666 based on the most recent closing price.

ULTA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.44 for the present operating margin and +36.24 for gross margin. The net margin for Ulta Beauty, Inc. stands at +9.54. Total capital return value is set at 32.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.04. Equity return holds the value 15.50%, with 5.40% for asset returns.

Based on Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA), the company’s capital structure generated 101.91 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 50.47.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.30 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for Ulta Beauty, Inc. is 53.71 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.