Time to Pay a Little Attention to Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Again

by Daisy Galbraith

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) went up by 2.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $51.00 and move down -32.12%, while JAMF stocks collected -1.40% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Jamf to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on September 1, 2020

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Worth an Investment?

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) 8 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Jamf Holding Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $44.33 which is -$38.6 below current price. JAMF currently has a short float of 0.90% and public float of 115.60M with average trading volume of 1.61M shares.

JAMF Market Performance

JAMF stocks went down by -1.40% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.93%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.63% for JAMF stocks with the simple moving average of -1.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAMF stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for JAMF shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for JAMF socks in the upcoming period according to William Blair is $30 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAMF stock at the price of $43. The rating they have provided for JAMF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “Overweight” rating to JAMF stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on August 17, 2020.

JAMF Stocks -1.62% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Jamf Holding Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JAMF went down by -1.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $38.87. In addition, Jamf Holding Corp. saw -1.53% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

JAMF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -9.25 for the present operating margin and +60.06 for gross margin. The net margin for Jamf Holding Corp. stands at -15.98.

Quick Links