Time to Pay a Little Attention to J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Again

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) went up by 81.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.58 and move down -268.57%, while JILL stocks collected -1.54% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Gogo Inc, J.Jill Inc, Westport Fuel Systems, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, or Uber Technologies?

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Worth an Investment?

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) The 36 Months beta value for JILL stocks is at 1.96, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for J.Jill, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.64 which is -$0.7 below current price. JILL currently has a short float of 13.51% and public float of 17.34M with average trading volume of 1.57M shares.

JILL Market Performance

JILL stocks went down by -1.54% for the week, with the monthly drop of -32.73% and a quarterly performance of -32.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.44%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.31% for JILL stocks with the simple moving average of -14.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JILL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JILL shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for JILL socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is based on the research report published on December 6, 2019.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JILL stock at the price of . The rating they have provided for JILL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 31, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Neutral” rating to JILL stocks, setting the target price at in the report published on May 31, 2019.

JILL Stocks 16.65% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, J.Jill, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -72.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, while the shares surge at the distance of +35.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.29% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JILL went up by +90.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -56.43% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.4811. In addition, J.Jill, Inc. saw -65.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

JILL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J.Jill, Inc. (JILL), starting from Rahamim Michael, who bought 150,000 shares at the price of $0.74 back on Mar 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 418,660 shares of J.Jill, Inc., valued at $111,000 with the latest closing price.

JILL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.04 for the present operating margin and +56.51 for gross margin. The net margin for J.Jill, Inc. stands at -18.60. Total capital return value is set at 4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.65. Equity return holds the value -520.80%, with -30.80% for asset returns.

Based on J.Jill, Inc. (JILL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,236.03 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 92.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 67.70 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.06 and long-term debt to capital is 1,140.93.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.73 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for J.Jill, Inc. is 77.70 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.