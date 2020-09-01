The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) sinking towards new 52-week low

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.51 and move down -52.62%, while REAL stocks collected -8.28% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that The RealReal’s Annual Resale Report Reveals Top Trends in Luxury Resale

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Worth an Investment?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) 9 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for The RealReal, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $17.67 which is $1.61 above current price. REAL currently has a short float of 16.78% and public float of 72.46M with average trading volume of 2.26M shares.

REAL Market Performance

REAL stocks went down by -8.28% for the week, with the monthly jump of 17.74% and a quarterly performance of 16.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.01% for REAL stocks with the simple moving average of 14.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for REAL shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for REAL socks in the upcoming period according to BTIG Research is $18 based on the research report published on June 9, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 3, 2020.

Needham gave “ Hold” rating to REAL stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 23, 2020.

REAL Stocks 8.33% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The RealReal, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.13% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, REAL went down by -8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -13.05% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.47. In addition, The RealReal, Inc. saw -14.80% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

REAL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The RealReal, Inc. (REAL), starting from Sahi Levesque Rati, who sold 5,018 shares at the price of $17.43 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 298,085 shares of The RealReal, Inc., valued at $87,464 with the latest closing price.

Bjork Fredrik, the Chief Technology Officer of The RealReal, Inc., sold 5,018 shares at the value of $17.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Bjork Fredrik is holding 206,846 shares at the value of $85,707 based on the most recent closing price.

REAL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -30.95 for the present operating margin and +63.89 for gross margin. The net margin for The RealReal, Inc. stands at -30.42. Total capital return value is set at -51.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.09. Equity return holds the value -40.20%, with -24.50% for asset returns.