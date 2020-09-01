The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.00 and move down -11.11%, while MEET stocks collected 0.96% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that The Meet Group Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) Worth an Investment?

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.43 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MEET Market Performance

MEET stocks went up by 0.96% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.12% and a quarterly performance of 2.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.92% for MEET stocks with the simple moving average of 7.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEET stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MEET shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for MEET socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $11 based on the research report published on March 9, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEET stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for MEET stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 6, 2019.

Oppenheimer gave “Outperform” rating to MEET stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 21, 2019.

MEET Stocks 0.99% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Meet Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 0.63%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 0.61%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.12% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.61% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MEET went up by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +24.75% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.25. In addition, The Meet Group, Inc. saw 25.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MEET Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET), starting from Rhodes Spencer Garrett, who sold 4,929 shares at the price of $6.19 back on Jun 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 97,537 shares of The Meet Group, Inc., valued at $30,511 with the latest closing price.

CLIFTON JEAN B, the Director of The Meet Group, Inc., sold 4,929 shares at the value of $6.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that CLIFTON JEAN B is holding 68,473 shares at the value of $30,511 based on the most recent closing price.

MEET Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.45 for the present operating margin and +35.02 for gross margin. The net margin for The Meet Group, Inc. stands at +5.35. Total capital return value is set at 7.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return holds the value 7.80%, with 5.70% for asset returns.

Based on The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET), the company’s capital structure generated 20.81 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 17.22. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 15.05 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.54 and long-term debt to capital is 17.97.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.89 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for The Meet Group, Inc. is 7.89 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.