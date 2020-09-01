Technical Traders Must Watch Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went down by -1.86% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.00 and move down -84.05%, while FULT stocks collected -3.55% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/21/20 that Fulton Financial Announces Second Quarter Earnings

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Worth an Investment?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.17 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FULT Market Performance

FULT stocks went down by -3.55% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.82% and a quarterly performance of -9.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.54%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.54% for FULT stocks with the simple moving average of -25.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FULT shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for FULT socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $48 based on the research report published on June 17, 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULT stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for FULT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 1, 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave “ Neutral” rating to FULT stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 17, 2019.

FULT Stocks -2.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Fulton Financial Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -45.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.24% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.77% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FULT went down by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -43.57% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.04. In addition, Fulton Financial Corporation saw -43.89% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FULT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), starting from Sargent Angela M, who sold 8,172 shares at the price of $11.59 back on Jun 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 50,730 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation, valued at $94,744 with the latest closing price.

Campbell David M, the Sr Executive Vice President of Fulton Financial Corporation, sold 2,302 shares at the value of $11.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Campbell David M is holding 11,902 shares at the value of $26,009 based on the most recent closing price.

FULT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +26.44 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Fulton Financial Corporation stands at +21.73. Total capital return value is set at 6.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.18. Equity return holds the value 7.60%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 80.04 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.46.