Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Everything Investors Need To Know

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) went up by 3.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $187.99 and move down -18.73%, while SGEN stocks collected 2.25% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Seattle Genetics to Receive Milestone Payment Under ADC Collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline Following European Commission Approval of BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Worth an Investment?

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) The 36 Months beta value for SGEN stocks is at 1.26, while 12 of the analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Seattle Genetics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 7 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $183.12 which is $24.78 above current price. SGEN currently has a short float of 2.17% and public float of 172.73M with average trading volume of 1.02M shares.

SGEN Market Performance

SGEN stocks went up by 2.25% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.77% and a quarterly performance of -1.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.98%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for SGEN stocks with the simple moving average of 16.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for SGEN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SGEN socks in the upcoming period according to Berenberg is $187 based on the research report published on August 24, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGEN stock at the price of $200, previously predicting the value of $175. The rating they have provided for SGEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 31, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Neutral” rating to SGEN stocks, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on July 24, 2020.

SGEN Stocks -5.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Seattle Genetics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -15.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.81% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN went up by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +41.11% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $158.04. In addition, Seattle Genetics, Inc. saw 38.58% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SGEN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN), starting from ROMP CHARLES R, who sold 4,027 shares at the price of $158.17 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 59,075 shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc., valued at $636,941 with the latest closing price.

SIEGALL CLAY B, the President and CEO of Seattle Genetics, Inc., sold 27,060 shares at the value of $158.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that SIEGALL CLAY B is holding 719,261 shares at the value of $4,280,053 based on the most recent closing price.

SGEN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -24.06 for the present operating margin and +95.21 for gross margin. The net margin for Seattle Genetics, Inc. stands at -17.31. Total capital return value is set at -13.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.86. Equity return holds the value -14.10%, with -11.90% for asset returns.

Based on Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 4.11 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 3.94.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 19.83 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for Seattle Genetics, Inc. is 4.80 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.