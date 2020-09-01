ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) sinking towards new 52-week low

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) went down by -13.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $39.01 and move down -82.72%, while SCSC stocks collected -3.06% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that ScanSource Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Worth an Investment?

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.79 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SCSC Market Performance

SCSC stocks went down by -3.06% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.58% and a quarterly performance of -0.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.63%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.40% for SCSC stocks with the simple moving average of -22.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCSC stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for SCSC shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SCSC socks in the upcoming period according to Northcoast is $440 based on the research report published on May 6, 2019.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCSC stock at the price of $440. The rating they have provided for SCSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26, 2018.

Northcoast gave “ Neutral” rating to SCSC stocks, setting the target price at $440 in the report published on October 2, 2017.

SCSC Stocks -11.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ScanSource, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -45.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.66% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SCSC went down by -15.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -39.86% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $24.78. In addition, ScanSource, Inc. saw -33.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SCSC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC), starting from BAUR MICHAEL L, who sold 232 shares at the price of $26.01 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 68,231 shares of ScanSource, Inc., valued at $6,034 with the latest closing price.

BAUR MICHAEL L, the CEO & Chairman of the Board of ScanSource, Inc., sold 3,129 shares at the value of $26.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BAUR MICHAEL L is holding 68,463 shares at the value of $81,448 based on the most recent closing price.

SCSC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.74 for the present operating margin and +10.84 for gross margin. The net margin for ScanSource, Inc. stands at +1.49. Total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.84. Equity return holds the value 4.00%, with 1.70% for asset returns.

Based on ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC), the company’s capital structure generated 39.44 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.28. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 17.44 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.93 and long-term debt to capital is 38.49.

EBITDA value lies at +17.40 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 2.53. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.30 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for ScanSource, Inc. is 5.50 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.