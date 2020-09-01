Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $147.83 and move down -70.17%, while BXP stocks collected -0.30% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/11/20 that After 150 days of the COVID-19 pandemic, here are the best- and worst-performing stocks

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Worth an Investment?

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.32 times of increase in earnings at the present.

BXP Market Performance

BXP stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.49% and a quarterly performance of -3.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.35%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.42% for BXP stocks with the simple moving average of -20.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BXP shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for BXP socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $100 based on the research report published on July 30, 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXP stock at the price of $121. The rating they have provided for BXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 9, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Hold” rating to BXP stocks, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on April 16, 2020.

BXP Stocks -2.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Boston Properties, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -41.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.78%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.73% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.29% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BXP went down by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -36.46% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $87.26. In addition, Boston Properties, Inc. saw -36.99% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BXP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP), starting from KOOP BRYAN J, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $78.00 back on May 22. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,585 shares of Boston Properties, Inc., valued at $156,000 with the latest closing price.

DUNCAN BRUCE W, the Director of Boston Properties, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $74.12 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that DUNCAN BRUCE W is holding 21,000 shares at the value of $370,585 based on the most recent closing price.

BXP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.55 for the present operating margin and +40.19 for gross margin. The net margin for Boston Properties, Inc. stands at +17.58. Total capital return value is set at 3.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return holds the value 17.80%, with 4.60% for asset returns.

Based on Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP), the company’s capital structure generated 215.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 68.28. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 57.49 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.25 and long-term debt to capital is 222.58.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 11.94 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for Boston Properties, Inc. is 15.03 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.14.