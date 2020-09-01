Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) Gains 35.00% in one Year: What’s Next?

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.56 and move down -217.86%, while MARK stocks collected -3.45% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that LD Micro – 360 Companies – Set to Present this Week

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Worth an Investment?

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) The 36 Months beta value for MARK stocks is at 2.96, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Remark Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.25 which is -$1.12 below current price. MARK currently has a short float of 18.53% and public float of 81.07M with average trading volume of 12.24M shares.

MARK Market Performance

MARK stocks went down by -3.45% for the week, with the monthly drop of -27.74% and a quarterly performance of -50.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.49% for MARK stocks with the simple moving average of 5.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MARK shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MARK socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $20.50 based on the research report published on January 31, 2018.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARK stock at the price of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MARK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13, 2016.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to MARK stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 1, 2015.

MARK Stocks -32.56% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Remark Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -68.54% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.11%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, while the shares sank at the distance of -23.29% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -53.91% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MARK went down by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +62.55% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4095. In addition, Remark Holdings, Inc. saw 117.48% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MARK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -403.03 for the present operating margin and +10.44 for gross margin. The net margin for Remark Holdings, Inc. stands at -458.25. Equity return holds the value 130.10%, with -147.00% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 8.42 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for Remark Holdings, Inc. is 0.58 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.