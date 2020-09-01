Search
QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) set up for great things

by Nicola Day

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $118.26 and move up 0.71%, while QCOM stocks collected 2.75% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Qualcomm Small Business Accelerator Program to Provide Transformational Technology and Services to 33 Selected Small Businesses: From Music Teaching to Cleantech Engineering

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Worth an Investment?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.36 times of increase in earnings at the present.

QCOM Market Performance

QCOM stocks went up by 2.75% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.77% and a quarterly performance of 40.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.14%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.85% for QCOM stocks with the simple moving average of 37.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for QCOM shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for QCOM socks in the upcoming period according to Bernstein is $135 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Edward Jones, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM stock at the price of $135. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 31, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to QCOM stocks, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on July 30, 2020.

QCOM Stocks 18.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, QUALCOMM Incorporated was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.71% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.91%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.68% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +34.11% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM went up by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +31.65% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $113.00. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 34.99% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

QCOM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), starting from POLEK ERIN L, who sold 54 shares at the price of $107.42 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $5,801 with the latest closing price.

Palkhiwala Akash J., the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sold 3,925 shares at the value of $102.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Palkhiwala Akash J. is holding 17,790 shares at the value of $401,999 based on the most recent closing price.

QCOM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +33.29 for the present operating margin and +64.59 for gross margin. The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +18.07. Total capital return value is set at 42.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.32. Equity return holds the value 69.60%, with 8.40% for asset returns.

Based on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 324.57 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 76.45. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 48.34 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 12.89 and long-term debt to capital is 273.72.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.00 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for QUALCOMM Incorporated is 9.03 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

