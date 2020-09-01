Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) went up by 11.28% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.60 and move down -204.15%, while PRTH stocks collected -6.25% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that MRI Software Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire RentPayment(TM) Business From Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Worth an Investment?

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) The 36 Months beta value for PRTH stocks is at 0.13, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.00 which is -$2.17 below current price. PRTH currently has a short float of 1.52% and public float of 10.68M with average trading volume of 67.46K shares.

PRTH Market Performance

PRTH stocks went down by -6.25% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.36% and a quarterly performance of 23.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.54% for PRTH stocks with the simple moving average of -7.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PRTH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PRTH socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTH stock at the price of $9. The rating they have provided for PRTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11, 2019.

PRTH Stocks -5.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -67.12% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.52% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PRTH went up by +9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.93% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.2075. In addition, Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. saw -20.41% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PRTH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH), starting from Kiewiet Sean, who sold 4,030 shares at the price of $1.99 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,171,659 shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc., valued at $8,033 with the latest closing price.

Kiewiet Sean, the Chief Technology Officer of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc., sold 5,970 shares at the value of $2.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Kiewiet Sean is holding 2,175,689 shares at the value of $12,719 based on the most recent closing price.

PRTH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.46 for the present operating margin and +10.21 for gross margin. The net margin for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. stands at -9.03. Total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.94.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.64 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is 8.65 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.