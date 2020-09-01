Price Trends About Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) You Should Know

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $278.14 and move down -11.72%, while LAD stocks collected -5.16% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Lithia Motors Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; BankUnited & Trupanion to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Worth an Investment?

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.00 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LAD Market Performance

LAD stocks went down by -5.16% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.64% and a quarterly performance of 93.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.65% for LAD stocks with the simple moving average of 71.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAD stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for LAD shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LAD socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $285 based on the research report published on August 27, 2020.

Buckingham Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAD stock at the price of $155, previously predicting the value of $144. The rating they have provided for LAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave “Buy” rating to LAD stocks, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on January 9, 2020.

LAD Stocks 20.09% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lithia Motors, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.75%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.04% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +74.82% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LAD went down by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +54.09% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $253.85. In addition, Lithia Motors, Inc. saw 69.36% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LAD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD), starting from Miramontes Louis, who sold 381 shares at the price of $245.06 back on Aug 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,920 shares of Lithia Motors, Inc., valued at $93,366 with the latest closing price.

DEBOER SIDNEY B, the Director of Lithia Motors, Inc., sold 10,000 shares at the value of $270.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that DEBOER SIDNEY B is holding 34,580 shares at the value of $2,700,004 based on the most recent closing price.

LAD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.94 for the present operating margin and +14.77 for gross margin. The net margin for Lithia Motors, Inc. stands at +2.14. Total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.54. Equity return holds the value 19.10%, with 4.70% for asset returns.

Based on Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD), the company’s capital structure generated 258.99 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 72.14. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 60.88 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.68 and long-term debt to capital is 113.72.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.56 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for Lithia Motors, Inc. is 24.10 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.