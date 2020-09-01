PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) rising towards new 52-week high

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) went up by 6.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $39.58 and move down -21.15%, while PD stocks collected 15.12% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that PagerDuty to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on September 2, 2020

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Worth an Investment?

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) 4 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for PagerDuty, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $30.71 which is -$2.17 below current price. PD currently has a short float of 10.35% and public float of 64.60M with average trading volume of 1.73M shares.

PD Market Performance

PD stocks went up by 15.12% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.19% and a quarterly performance of 17.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.89% for PD stocks with the simple moving average of 34.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for PD shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PD socks in the upcoming period according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $35 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD stock at the price of $34, previously predicting the value of $43. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 16, 2019.

Robert W. Baird gave “Outperform” rating to PD stocks, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 15, 2019.

PD Stocks 12.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, PagerDuty, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.47% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.08%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.83% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PD went up by +15.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +48.16% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $29.83. In addition, PagerDuty, Inc. saw 39.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PagerDuty, Inc. (PD), starting from Solomon Dan Alexandru, who sold 43,902 shares at the price of $29.03 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,527,995 shares of PagerDuty, Inc., valued at $1,274,431 with the latest closing price.

Giamalis Stacey, the Senior VP, Legal and GC of PagerDuty, Inc., sold 1,000 shares at the value of $29.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Giamalis Stacey is holding 74,245 shares at the value of $29,182 based on the most recent closing price.

PD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -33.40 for the present operating margin and +85.22 for gross margin. The net margin for PagerDuty, Inc. stands at -30.26. Total capital return value is set at -26.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.43. Equity return holds the value -16.20%, with -11.40% for asset returns.