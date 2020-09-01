Nikola Corporation (NKLA) set up for great things

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went down by -1.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $93.99 and move down -130.31%, while NKLA stocks collected 5.48% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 2 hours ago that IPOs Catch a Perfect Wave—High Demand and Plenty of Supply

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Worth an Investment?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) 2 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Nikola Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $53.00 which is $14.19 above current price. NKLA currently has a short float of 12.45% and public float of 97.62M with average trading volume of 19.76M shares.

NKLA Market Performance

NKLA stocks went up by 5.48% for the week, with the monthly jump of 36.03% and a quarterly performance of 30.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 303.26%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.82% for NKLA stocks with the simple moving average of 69.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for NKLA shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for NKLA socks in the upcoming period according to Wedbush is $45 based on the research report published on August 26, 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKLA stock at the price of $54. The rating they have provided for NKLA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 16, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to NKLA stocks, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 8, 2020.

NKLA Stocks -12.78% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Nikola Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -56.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.84% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -38.07% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA went up by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +298.15% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $40.69. In addition, Nikola Corporation saw 295.45% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NKLA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Nikola Corporation (NKLA), starting from UBBEN JEFFREY W, who sold 1,400,000 shares at the price of $42.69 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,275,437 shares of Nikola Corporation, valued at $59,766,000 with the latest closing price.