NIKE, Inc. (NKE): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.83

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $112.79 and move down -0.8%, while NKE stocks collected 0.05% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Worth an Investment?

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.86 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NKE Market Performance

NKE stocks went up by 0.05% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.63% and a quarterly performance of 11.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.41%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.34% for NKE stocks with the simple moving average of 17.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for NKE shares by setting it to “Positive”. The predicted price for NKE socks in the upcoming period according to Susquehanna is $150 based on the research report published on August 19, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKE stock at the price of $121, previously predicting the value of $119. The rating they have provided for NKE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 1, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “Overweight” rating to NKE stocks, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on June 26, 2020.

NKE Stocks 10.63% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NIKE, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.88%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.79% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +16.82% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NKE went up by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +22.57% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $106.90. In addition, NIKE, Inc. saw 10.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NKE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIKE, Inc. (NKE), starting from O’NEILL HEIDI, who sold 22,000 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 128,790 shares of NIKE, Inc., valued at $2,420,000 with the latest closing price.

Matheson Monique S., the EVP: HR of NIKE, Inc., sold 8,500 shares at the value of $111.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Matheson Monique S. is holding 144,126 shares at the value of $943,500 based on the most recent closing price.

NKE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.40 for the present operating margin and +42.47 for gross margin. The net margin for NIKE, Inc. stands at +6.79. Total capital return value is set at 16.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return holds the value 28.50%, with 9.20% for asset returns.

Based on NIKE, Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 161.58 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 61.77. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 41.53 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 35.00 and long-term debt to capital is 152.94.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.31 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for NIKE, Inc. is 10.65 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.