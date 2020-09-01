Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) – good time to look at fundamentals

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $135.51 and move down -0.81%, while NDAQ stocks collected 2.16% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 2 hours ago that Individual-Investor Boom Reshapes Stock Market

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Worth an Investment?

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.10 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NDAQ Market Performance

NDAQ stocks went up by 2.16% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.37% and a quarterly performance of 12.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.83% for NDAQ stocks with the simple moving average of 19.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for NDAQ shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for NDAQ socks in the upcoming period according to Argus is $4 based on the research report published on July 23, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDAQ stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for NDAQ stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 21, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Neutral” rating to NDAQ stocks, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 3, 2020.

NDAQ Stocks 5.92% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Nasdaq, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.62%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.12% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.12% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ went up by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +30.16% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $130.93. In addition, Nasdaq, Inc. saw 25.51% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NDAQ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ), starting from Griggs PC Nelson, who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $132.44 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,219 shares of Nasdaq, Inc., valued at $397,320 with the latest closing price.

Peterson Bradley J, the Executive Vice President of Nasdaq, Inc., sold 1,540 shares at the value of $130.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Peterson Bradley J is holding 25,833 shares at the value of $200,647 based on the most recent closing price.

NDAQ Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.57 for the present operating margin and +55.02 for gross margin. The net margin for Nasdaq, Inc. stands at +18.16. Total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.91. Equity return holds the value 14.40%, with 5.70% for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 67.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.13. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 27.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.76 and long-term debt to capital is 59.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.00 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for Nasdaq, Inc. is 10.58 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.29.