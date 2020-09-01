MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) went up by 6.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.18 and move down -11.2%, while MGNX stocks collected 11.61% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Worth an Investment?

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) The 36 Months beta value for MGNX stocks is at 2.56, while 8 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for MacroGenics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $29.00 which is $0.06 above current price. MGNX currently has a short float of 7.85% and public float of 49.24M with average trading volume of 790.87K shares.

MGNX Market Performance

MGNX stocks went up by 11.61% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.94% and a quarterly performance of 31.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.43% for MGNX stocks with the simple moving average of 84.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MGNX shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for MGNX socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $26 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNX stock at the price of $26. The rating they have provided for MGNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 1, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to MGNX stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 26, 2020.

MGNX Stocks 4.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, MacroGenics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.07% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.22%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.45% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX went up by +11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +252.71% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $27.05. In addition, MacroGenics, Inc. saw 165.99% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MGNX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX), starting from Spitznagel Thomas, who sold 7,500 shares at the price of $26.87 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of MacroGenics, Inc., valued at $201,525 with the latest closing price.

Risser Eric Blasius, the Sr VP & Chief Business Officer of MacroGenics, Inc., sold 4,489 shares at the value of $25.47 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Risser Eric Blasius is holding 44,468 shares at the value of $114,319 based on the most recent closing price.

MGNX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -276.04 for the present operating margin. The net margin for MacroGenics, Inc. stands at -236.51. Total capital return value is set at -70.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.60. Equity return holds the value -72.10%, with -53.00% for asset returns.

Based on MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 13.26 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 11.70.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.27 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for MacroGenics, Inc. is 3.03 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.