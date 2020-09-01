Search
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) – the Stock that gain 10.96% this week!

by Ethane Eddington

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) went up by 6.94% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.03 and move up 5.18%, while LOB stocks collected 10.96% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Blend Raises $75M at Nearly $1.7B Valuation

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Worth an Investment?

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 135.24 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LOB Market Performance

LOB stocks went up by 10.96% for the week, with the monthly jump of 30.39% and a quarterly performance of 61.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.63%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.11% for LOB stocks with the simple moving average of 39.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOB stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for LOB shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for LOB socks in the upcoming period according to Itau BBA is $4 based on the research report published on May 12, 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOB stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for LOB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 5, 2019.

Sandler O’Neill gave “ Buy” rating to LOB stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 12, 2018.

LOB Stocks 33.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 5.47% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.06%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, while the shares surge at the distance of +27.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +54.56% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LOB went up by +10.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +19.83% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.51. In addition, Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. saw 16.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LOB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB), starting from MAHAN JAMES S III, who bought 36,500 shares at the price of $20.36 back on Aug 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,308,577 shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc., valued at $743,312 with the latest closing price.

MAHAN JAMES S III, the Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc., bought 36,827 shares at the value of $20.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that MAHAN JAMES S III is holding 3,272,077 shares at the value of $759,255 based on the most recent closing price.

LOB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.31 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. stands at +5.94. Total capital return value is set at 6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return holds the value 1.30%, with 0.10% for asset returns.

Based on Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.49.

