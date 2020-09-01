Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) future in Energy Sector

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went up by 38.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.42 and move down -39.39%, while LBRT stocks collected -3.30% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Schlumberger to Contribute North American Pressure Pumping Business to Liberty

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Worth an Investment?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) 7 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.02 which is -$1.75 below current price. LBRT currently has a short float of 7.32% and public float of 64.55M with average trading volume of 589.77K shares.

LBRT Market Performance

LBRT stocks went down by -3.30% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.16% and a quarterly performance of 13.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.11%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.17% for LBRT stocks with the simple moving average of 36.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for LBRT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LBRT socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $4 based on the research report published on May 28, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBRT stock at the price of $5. The rating they have provided for LBRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 25, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave “ Peer Perform” rating to LBRT stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 19, 2020.

LBRT Stocks 42.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -28.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.83%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, while the shares surge at the distance of +34.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +30.11% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT went up by +29.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -2.19% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.90. In addition, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. saw -42.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LBRT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), starting from ELLIOTT R SEAN, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $10.56 back on Dec 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 94,095 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., valued at $10,560 with the latest closing price.

ELLIOTT R SEAN, the VP & General Counsel of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., sold 1,000 shares at the value of $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that ELLIOTT R SEAN is holding 95,095 shares at the value of $10,500 based on the most recent closing price.

LBRT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.56 for the present operating margin and +10.24 for gross margin. The net margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at +1.96. Total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.18. Equity return holds the value -8.30%, with -3.70% for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 27.19. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 15.43 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.33 and long-term debt to capital is 30.15.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.75 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is 7.95 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.