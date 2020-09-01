Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) – good time to look at fundamentals

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) went down by -0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.00 and move down -7.27%, while KDP stocks collected 2.30% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that Instant Pot has launched a coffee/espresso maker, the Instant Pod, available exclusively at Walmart

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Worth an Investment?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.38 times of increase in earnings at the present.

KDP Market Performance

KDP stocks went up by 2.30% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.48% and a quarterly performance of 6.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.35%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.55% for KDP stocks with the simple moving average of 6.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KDP shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for KDP socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on August 26, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDP stock at the price of $33, previously predicting the value of $27. The rating they have provided for KDP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 9, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Buy” rating to KDP stocks, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on June 11, 2020.

KDP Stocks 1.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.78% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.47%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.30% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.90% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KDP went up by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +1.12% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $29.66. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw 3.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

KDP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), starting from JAB Holdings B.V., who sold 45,000,000 shares at the price of $29.00 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 681,084,122 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $1,305,000,000 with the latest closing price.

Maple Holdings B.V., the 10% Owner of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., sold 45,000,000 shares at the value of $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Maple Holdings B.V. is holding 681,084,122 shares at the value of $1,305,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

KDP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.39 for the present operating margin and +55.56 for gross margin. The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at +11.28. Total capital return value is set at 6.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.40. Equity return holds the value 5.10%, with 2.40% for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 66.85 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.07. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.40 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.02 and long-term debt to capital is 58.15.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.08 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 9.24 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.