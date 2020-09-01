Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.91

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) went up by 3.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.49 and move down -5.96%, while JNPR stocks collected 4.87% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Juniper Networks and Netcracker Announce Joint Enterprise Service Automation Solution

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Worth an Investment?

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.41 times of increase in earnings at the present.

JNPR Market Performance

JNPR stocks went up by 4.87% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.50% and a quarterly performance of 3.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.21% for JNPR stocks with the simple moving average of 7.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for JNPR shares by setting it to “Peer Perform”. The predicted price for JNPR socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $5 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNPR stock at the price of $28, previously predicting the value of $23. The rating they have provided for JNPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29, 2020.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to JNPR stocks, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 29, 2020.

JNPR Stocks 4.55% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Juniper Networks, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.95%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.19% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +7.43% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR went up by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -1.38% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $24.69. In addition, Juniper Networks, Inc. saw 1.50% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

JNPR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR), starting from rahim rami, who sold 1,600 shares at the price of $25.06 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 735,039 shares of Juniper Networks, Inc., valued at $40,101 with the latest closing price.

rahim rami, the Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks, Inc., sold 5,500 shares at the value of $25.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that rahim rami is holding 736,639 shares at the value of $140,109 based on the most recent closing price.

JNPR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.11 for the present operating margin and +59.74 for gross margin. The net margin for Juniper Networks, Inc. stands at +7.76. Total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return holds the value 7.70%, with 4.00% for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.87 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 29.01. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 21.32 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.57 and long-term debt to capital is 39.95.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.90 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for Juniper Networks, Inc. is 5.44 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.