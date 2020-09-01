Search
It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)

by Nicola Day

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $41.78 and move down -21.42%, while NRG stocks collected -0.84% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Twilio Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Gogo Inc, or Viveve Medical Inc?

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Worth an Investment?

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.03 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NRG Market Performance

NRG stocks went down by -0.84% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.77% and a quarterly performance of -4.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.47%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.53% for NRG stocks with the simple moving average of -0.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for NRG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NRG socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $42.50 based on the research report published on May 20, 2020.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRG stock at the price of $42.50. The rating they have provided for NRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 3, 2020.

Vertical Research gave “Hold” rating to NRG stocks, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on February 25, 2020.

NRG Stocks 1.75% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NRG Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.13%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.97% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NRG went down by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.29% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $34.64. In addition, NRG Energy, Inc. saw -13.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NRG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG), starting from Killinger Elizabeth R, who sold 52,500 shares at the price of $37.77 back on Jan 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 128,824 shares of NRG Energy, Inc., valued at $1,982,952 with the latest closing price.

Curci Brian, the SVP & General Counsel of NRG Energy, Inc., sold 18,500 shares at the value of $37.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Curci Brian is holding 28,775 shares at the value of $698,560 based on the most recent closing price.

NRG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.64 for the present operating margin and +20.25 for gross margin. The net margin for NRG Energy, Inc. stands at +42.48. Total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 62.57. Equity return holds the value 496.90%, with 35.50% for asset returns.

Based on NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG), the company’s capital structure generated 388.84 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 79.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 51.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.98 and long-term debt to capital is 379.13.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.63 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for NRG Energy, Inc. is 9.46 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Quick Links