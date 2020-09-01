It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $108.58 and move down -14.97%, while GPC stocks collected -0.58% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Worth an Investment?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) The 36 Months beta value for GPC stocks is at 1.11, while 3 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Genuine Parts Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $92.67 which is -$1.73 below current price. GPC currently has a short float of 1.92% and public float of 140.28M with average trading volume of 725.07K shares.

GPC Market Performance

GPC stocks went down by -0.58% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.76% and a quarterly performance of 11.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.60%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.83% for GPC stocks with the simple moving average of 6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for GPC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for GPC socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $78 based on the research report published on April 8, 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC stock at the price of $78. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 1, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Sell” rating to GPC stocks, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on October 25, 2019.

GPC Stocks 5.04% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Genuine Parts Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.02% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.63%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.94% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +7.83% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GPC went down by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -9.50% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $93.84. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw -11.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GPC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Genuine Parts Company (GPC), starting from GALLAGHER THOMAS, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $55.23 back on Mar 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 627,213 shares of Genuine Parts Company, valued at $276,150 with the latest closing price.

BREAUX RANDALL P, the President-Motion Industries of Genuine Parts Company, sold 1,000 shares at the value of $107.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that BREAUX RANDALL P is holding 2,188 shares at the value of $107,220 based on the most recent closing price.

GPC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.83 for the present operating margin and +31.18 for gross margin. The net margin for Genuine Parts Company stands at +3.20. Total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return holds the value -5.60%, with -1.30% for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Company (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.07 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.17. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 30.88 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 11.81 and long-term debt to capital is 98.72.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.02 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for Genuine Parts Company is 7.56 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.