Search
Home Business
Business

Is Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

by Daisy Galbraith

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.26 and move down -9.57%, while UEC stocks collected 8.49% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that Uranium Energy Corp Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) Worth an Investment?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) The 36 Months beta value for UEC stocks is at 2.03, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Uranium Energy Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.60 which is -$1.15 below current price. UEC currently has a short float of 10.95% and public float of 169.86M with average trading volume of 1.15M shares.

UEC Market Performance

UEC stocks went up by 8.49% for the week, with the monthly jump of 18.76% and a quarterly performance of 12.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.24% for UEC stocks with the simple moving average of 27.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for UEC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for UEC socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on October 25, 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UEC stock at the price of $4.20. The rating they have provided for UEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 9, 2015.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “Underperform” rating to UEC stocks, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on March 14, 2013.

UEC Stocks 16.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Uranium Energy Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.42%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.75% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +22.99% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UEC went up by +8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +13.86% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.0497. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw 25.11% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

UEC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), starting from KONG DAVID, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Feb 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 101,098 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $7,000 with the latest closing price.

UEC Stock Fundamentals

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.47 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 20.93. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 19.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.61 and long-term debt to capital is 26.47.

Previous articleWhat’s Behind HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) Volatile Ride?
Next articleOwl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) – the Stock that lost -0.32% this week!

Related Articles

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
View Post
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
View Post
Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.22 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Nicola Day - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.84 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.65 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.96 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 6.60 – 6.94: is It Good Range to Buy Sabre Corporation (SABR)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.88 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.47 and...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About Olin Corporation (OLN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 5.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.82 and move down...
Read more
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Nicola Day - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.08 and move...
Read more
Business

Will Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.25 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.45 and...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)?

Nicola Day - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.25 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.37 and move...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.19 and move...
Read more

Quick Links