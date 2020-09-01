Is Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $12.00

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) went up by 3.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.44 and move down -391.72%, while UBX stocks collected -1.57% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that UNITY Biotechnology Announces Appointment of Lynne Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Worth an Investment?

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) 1 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.67 which is -$3.14 below current price. UBX currently has a short float of 13.83% and public float of 43.44M with average trading volume of 1.39M shares.

UBX Market Performance

UBX stocks went down by -1.57% for the week, with the monthly drop of -66.70% and a quarterly performance of -66.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.52%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -56.30% for UBX stocks with the simple moving average of -56.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for UBX shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for UBX socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on August 18, 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBX stock at the price of $4, previously predicting the value of $33. The rating they have provided for UBX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 18, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Neutral” rating to UBX stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 18, 2020.

UBX Stocks -61.20% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -79.66% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.21%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, while the shares sank at the distance of -68.47% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -67.53% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UBX went down by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -52.13% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.84. In addition, Unity Biotechnology, Inc. saw -56.45% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UBX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX), starting from David Nathaniel E, who bought 3,200 shares at the price of $8.90 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,327,186 shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc., valued at $28,478 with the latest closing price.

UBX Stock Fundamentals

Based on Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.04.