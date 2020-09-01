Is Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $16.00

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $45.70 and move down -225.73%, while SRG stocks collected 5.65% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Seritage Growth Properties Reports Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Worth an Investment?

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) The 36 Months beta value for SRG stocks is at 2.18, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Seritage Growth Properties stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $16.00 which is $1.97 above current price. SRG currently has a short float of 54.03% and public float of 29.51M with average trading volume of 1.41M shares.

SRG Market Performance

SRG stocks went up by 5.65% for the week, with the monthly jump of 50.70% and a quarterly performance of 63.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.11%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.48% for SRG stocks with the simple moving average of -36.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SRG shares by setting it to “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for SRG socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on April 15, 2020.

SRG Stocks 25.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Seritage Growth Properties was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -69.30% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.88%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, while the shares surge at the distance of +51.84% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +17.50% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SRG went up by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -67.30% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.39. In addition, Seritage Growth Properties saw -65.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SRG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -89.42 for the present operating margin and -9.91 for gross margin. The net margin for Seritage Growth Properties stands at -35.33. Total capital return value is set at -5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.52. Equity return holds the value -8.20%, with -2.20% for asset returns.

Based on Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), the company’s capital structure generated 218.55 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 68.61. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 58.11 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.59 and long-term debt to capital is 218.55.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 19.21 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for Seritage Growth Properties is 3.68 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.06.