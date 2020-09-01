Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.62 and move down -70.89%, while BXMT stocks collected -1.21% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

BXMT Market Performance

BXMT stocks went down by -1.21% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.25% and a quarterly performance of -3.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.27% for BXMT stocks with the simple moving average of -17.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BXMT shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for BXMT socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $39 based on the research report published on January 29, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT stock at the price of $37.50. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 8, 2020.

Compass Point gave “Neutral” rating to BXMT stocks, setting the target price at $37.50 in the report published on December 2, 2019.

BXMT Stocks 0.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -41.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.66%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.96% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT went down by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -33.47% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $24.08. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. saw -36.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BXMT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), starting from Ruffing Thomas C, who sold 132 shares at the price of $23.64 back on Aug 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 29,390 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., valued at $3,120 with the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., sold 400 shares at the value of $23.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 33,122 shares at the value of $9,440 based on the most recent closing price.

BXMT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +34.76 for the present operating margin and +91.12 for gross margin. The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. stands at +34.61. Total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.02. Equity return holds the value 3.10%, with 0.70% for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 334.64 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 76.99. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 76.07 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.67 and long-term debt to capital is 330.65.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 19.60 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is 0.06 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.06.