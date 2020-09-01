Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.79 and move down -111.67%, while SHOO stocks collected 1.54% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that Steve Madden Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Worth an Investment?

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.36 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SHOO Market Performance

SHOO stocks went up by 1.54% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.09% and a quarterly performance of -15.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.30%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for SHOO stocks with the simple moving average of -29.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SHOO shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SHOO socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $23 based on the research report published on July 22, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHOO stock at the price of $23, previously predicting the value of $30. The rating they have provided for SHOO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 22, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “ Underweight” rating to SHOO stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 14, 2020.

SHOO Stocks -5.28% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Steven Madden, Ltd. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.92%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.58% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO went up by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -51.36% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.46. In addition, Steven Madden, Ltd. saw -50.80% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SHOO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO), starting from VARELA AMELIA, who sold 6,400 shares at the price of $44.19 back on Nov 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 144,876 shares of Steven Madden, Ltd., valued at $282,816 with the latest closing price.

Smith Robert Garrett, the Director of Steven Madden, Ltd., sold 3,393 shares at the value of $42.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Smith Robert Garrett is holding 11,652 shares at the value of $144,644 based on the most recent closing price.

SHOO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.62 for the present operating margin and +37.14 for gross margin. The net margin for Steven Madden, Ltd. stands at +7.91. Total capital return value is set at 20.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.99. Equity return holds the value 4.50%, with 3.00% for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 20.74 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 17.17.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for Steven Madden, Ltd. is 6.86 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.