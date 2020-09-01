Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE)

by Denise Gardner

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) went up by 42.87% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.00 and move down -44.72%, while JNCE stocks collected 3.64% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Gilead Sciences and Jounce Therapeutics Announce Exclusive License Agreement for Novel Immunotherapy Program

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Worth an Investment?

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.86 times of increase in earnings at the present.

JNCE Market Performance

JNCE stocks went up by 3.64% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.68% and a quarterly performance of -12.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.38%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.36% for JNCE stocks with the simple moving average of 20.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNCE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for JNCE shares by setting it to “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for JNCE socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $11 based on the research report published on March 25, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNCE stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for JNCE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 14, 2018.

Raymond James gave “Outperform” rating to JNCE stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 28, 2018.

JNCE Stocks 27.44% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.85% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, while the shares surge at the distance of +42.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.99% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JNCE went up by +31.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +29.91% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.93. In addition, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. saw -44.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

JNCE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE), starting from Drapkin Kimberlee C, who sold 744 shares at the price of $4.71 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 68,908 shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $3,504 with the latest closing price.

Cole Hugh M, the Chief Business Officer of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., sold 744 shares at the value of $4.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cole Hugh M is holding 61,408 shares at the value of $3,504 based on the most recent closing price.

JNCE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +35.72 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. stands at +38.43. Total capital return value is set at 35.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.44. Equity return holds the value 13.50%, with 11.30% for asset returns.

Based on Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.33 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 10.18.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.02 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is 714.36 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.06.

