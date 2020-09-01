Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): Share Surge -4.56% last week: What Happened?

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.62 and move down -33.39%, while INVA stocks collected -4.56% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that Innoviva Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Worth an Investment?

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.77 times of increase in earnings at the present.

INVA Market Performance

INVA stocks went down by -4.56% for the week, with the monthly drop of -13.55% and a quarterly performance of -15.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.04%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.66% for INVA stocks with the simple moving average of -12.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INVA shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for INVA socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $13 based on the research report published on November 20, 2017.

INVA Stocks -13.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Innoviva, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, while the shares sank at the distance of -15.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -16.48% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, INVA went down by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -3.70% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.00. In addition, Innoviva, Inc. saw -17.30% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

INVA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Innoviva, Inc. (INVA), starting from Innoviva, Inc., who bought 7,717,661 shares at the price of $2.87 back on Mar 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,710,800 shares of Innoviva, Inc., valued at $22,149,687 with the latest closing price.

Zhen Marianne, the Chief Accounting Officer of Innoviva, Inc., sold 2,954 shares at the value of $14.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Zhen Marianne is holding 21,913 shares at the value of $43,660 based on the most recent closing price.

INVA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +90.77 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Innoviva, Inc. stands at +57.23. Total capital return value is set at 39.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.62. Equity return holds the value 64.40%, with 29.70% for asset returns.

Based on Innoviva, Inc. (INVA), the company’s capital structure generated 120.33 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 54.61. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 52.04 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 13.37 and long-term debt to capital is 120.33.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.04 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for Innoviva, Inc. is 3.38 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 80.29.