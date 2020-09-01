Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Everything Investors Need To Know

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $200.81 and move down -1.65%, while ITW stocks collected 0.14% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Worth an Investment?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.06 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ITW Market Performance

ITW stocks went up by 0.14% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.79% and a quarterly performance of 14.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.82%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.50% for ITW stocks with the simple moving average of 14.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITW shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for ITW socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $197 based on the research report published on August 25, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITW stock at the price of $156. The rating they have provided for ITW stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 13, 2020.

Northcoast gave “ Neutral” rating to ITW stocks, setting the target price at $156 in the report published on May 8, 2020.

ITW Stocks 7.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Illinois Tool Works Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.61% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ITW went up by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +13.94% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $195.22. In addition, Illinois Tool Works Inc. saw 9.98% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ITW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), starting from Zimmerman Michael R., who sold 13,362 shares at the price of $193.48 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc., valued at $2,585,280 with the latest closing price.

Hartnett John R., the Executive Vice President of Illinois Tool Works Inc., sold 19,436 shares at the value of $193.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Hartnett John R. is holding 20,049 shares at the value of $3,769,864 based on the most recent closing price.

ITW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +24.11 for the present operating margin and +40.85 for gross margin. The net margin for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stands at +17.87. Total capital return value is set at 31.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.97. Equity return holds the value 82.20%, with 15.00% for asset returns.

Based on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), the company’s capital structure generated 262.29 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 72.40. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 52.67 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 15.39 and long-term debt to capital is 260.48.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 5.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.