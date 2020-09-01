Here’s Our Rant About ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.61 and move down -99.64%, while ZIOP stocks collected 2.55% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Ziopharm Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Worth an Investment?

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) The 36 Months beta value for ZIOP stocks is at 2.21, while 5 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.93 which is -$2.81 below current price. ZIOP currently has a short float of 15.95% and public float of 200.16M with average trading volume of 1.95M shares.

ZIOP Market Performance

ZIOP stocks went up by 2.55% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.39% and a quarterly performance of -9.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.59% for ZIOP stocks with the simple moving average of -19.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIOP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ZIOP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ZIOP socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $7 based on the research report published on June 19, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIOP stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for ZIOP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 4, 2020.

Raymond James gave “Outperform” rating to ZIOP stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 23, 2019.

ZIOP Stocks -11.33% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -49.87% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, while the shares sank at the distance of -11.64% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -14.07% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZIOP went up by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -38.24% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.99. In addition, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. saw -40.47% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ZIOP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP), starting from MAUNEY DAVID M MD, who sold 22,394 shares at the price of $4.55 back on Jan 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 195,278 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., valued at $101,893 with the latest closing price.

Lafond Kevin G, the SVP, Treasurer & CAO of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., sold 21,570 shares at the value of $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Lafond Kevin G is holding 63,985 shares at the value of $98,144 based on the most recent closing price.

ZIOP Stock Fundamentals

Based on ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.48 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.42.