Here’s Our Rant About Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $123.00 and move down -10.14%, while MTCH stocks collected -0.20% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/21/20 that Michael Eisner Bought Up IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Worth an Investment?

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.44 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MTCH Market Performance

MTCH stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.74% and a quarterly performance of 18.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.06% for MTCH stocks with the simple moving average of 34.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MTCH shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for MTCH socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $86 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH stock at the price of $100. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 7, 2020.

SunTrust gave “Buy” rating to MTCH stocks, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on June 23, 2020.

MTCH Stocks 7.28% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Match Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.20% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.15% for the moving average in the last 20 days.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH went down by -0.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $114.10. In addition, Match Group, Inc. saw 36.01% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MTCH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Match Group, Inc. (MTCH), starting from Schiffman Glenn, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $115.17 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,898 shares of Match Group, Inc., valued at $5,758,676 with the latest closing price.

Schiffman Glenn, the Director of Match Group, Inc., sold 50,000 shares at the value of $116.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Schiffman Glenn is holding 9,898 shares at the value of $5,831,084 based on the most recent closing price.