Here’s How One Should Trade MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Now

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) went up by 2.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.46 and move down -63.97%, while MEIP stocks collected 5.02% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in MEI Pharma, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MEIP

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Worth an Investment?

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) The 36 Months beta value for MEIP stocks is at 1.84, while 8 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for MEI Pharma, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.44 which is -$2.72 below current price. MEIP currently has a short float of 6.30% and public float of 102.68M with average trading volume of 1.73M shares.

MEIP Market Performance

MEIP stocks went up by 5.02% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.98% and a quarterly performance of -34.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.56% for MEIP stocks with the simple moving average of 7.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEIP stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for MEIP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MEIP socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $16 based on the research report published on May 29, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEIP stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for MEIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to MEIP stocks, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 20, 2018.

MEIP Stocks -15.39% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, MEI Pharma, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.99% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.56% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -31.83% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MEIP went up by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +47.83% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.76. In addition, MEI Pharma, Inc. saw 9.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MEIP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP), starting from Reynolds Thomas C, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,000 shares of MEI Pharma, Inc., valued at $16,000 with the latest closing price.

DRISCOLL FREDERICK W, the Director of MEI Pharma, Inc., bought 62,500 shares at the value of $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that DRISCOLL FREDERICK W is holding 62,500 shares at the value of $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

MEIP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -940.90 for the present operating margin and +13.27 for gross margin. The net margin for MEI Pharma, Inc. stands at -342.20. Total capital return value is set at -94.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.19. Equity return holds the value -39.70%, with -27.60% for asset returns.