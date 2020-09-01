Here’s a Way to Trade MetLife, Inc. (MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) went down by -2.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.28 and move down -38.53%, while MET stocks collected -0.41% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2020

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Worth an Investment?

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.00 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MET Market Performance

MET stocks went down by -0.41% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.61% and a quarterly performance of 5.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.36% for MET stocks with the simple moving average of -6.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for MET shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MET socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $95 based on the research report published on June 1, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET stock at the price of $32, previously predicting the value of $46. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 16, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Overweight” rating to MET stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 7, 2020.

MET Stocks 1.88% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, MetLife, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.70%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.05% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MET went down by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -21.92% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $38.66. In addition, MetLife, Inc. saw -24.54% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MET Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MetLife, Inc. (MET), starting from Kinney Catherine R, who sold 3,657 shares at the price of $39.50 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 47,264 shares of MetLife, Inc., valued at $144,452 with the latest closing price.

Goulart Steven J, the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of MetLife, Inc., sold 14,200 shares at the value of $51.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Goulart Steven J is holding 112,930 shares at the value of $732,649 based on the most recent closing price.

MET Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.49 for the present operating margin. The net margin for MetLife, Inc. stands at +8.58. Total capital return value is set at 9.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.62. Equity return holds the value 10.20%, with 1.00% for asset returns.

Based on MetLife, Inc. (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 29.48 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 22.77.