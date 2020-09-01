HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) – good time to look at fundamentals

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $43.37 and move down -9.35%, while HDS stocks collected -2.98% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Worth an Investment?

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.77 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HDS Market Performance

HDS stocks went down by -2.98% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.99% and a quarterly performance of 19.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.93%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.48% for HDS stocks with the simple moving average of 10.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDS stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for HDS shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for HDS socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $30 based on the research report published on May 26, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HDS stock at the price of $30. The rating they have provided for HDS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 29, 2020.

Longbow gave “ Neutral” rating to HDS stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 1, 2020.

HDS Stocks 8.12% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, HD Supply Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.90% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HDS went down by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -2.03% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $40.05. In addition, HD Supply Holdings, Inc. saw -1.39% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HDS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS), starting from LEVITT EVAN, who sold 34,562 shares at the price of $41.06 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 42,790 shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc., valued at $1,419,116 with the latest closing price.

JANA PARTNERS LLC, the Director of HD Supply Holdings, Inc., sold 175,000 shares at the value of $35.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that JANA PARTNERS LLC is holding 1,360,359 shares at the value of $6,179,250 based on the most recent closing price.

HDS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.98 for the present operating margin and +37.37 for gross margin. The net margin for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. stands at +7.34. Total capital return value is set at 20.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.56. Equity return holds the value 30.20%, with 8.70% for asset returns.

Based on HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS), the company’s capital structure generated 187.80 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 65.25. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 53.85 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.34 and long-term debt to capital is 178.85.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.51 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is 8.27 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.