Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

by Denise Gardner

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $42.68 and move down -0.52%, while HASI stocks collected 1.46% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that Hannon Armstrong Donates $100,000 to Organizations Addressing Racial Injustice and Voting Rights

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Worth an Investment?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.49 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HASI Market Performance

HASI stocks went up by 1.46% for the week, with the monthly jump of 21.21% and a quarterly performance of 46.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.92% for HASI stocks with the simple moving average of 37.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HASI shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for HASI socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $39 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HASI stock at the price of $40. The rating they have provided for HASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave “Buy” rating to HASI stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 12, 2020.

HASI Stocks 23.35% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.52% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, while the shares surge at the distance of +19.94% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +45.56% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HASI went up by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +48.72% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $39.70. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. saw 31.95% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

HASI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI), starting from McMahon Daniel K., who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $38.35 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 178,913 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., valued at $383,500 with the latest closing price.

McMahon Daniel K., the EVP of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., sold 7,000 shares at the value of $30.19 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that McMahon Daniel K. is holding 188,913 shares at the value of $211,330 based on the most recent closing price.

HASI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.25 for the present operating margin and +100.00 for gross margin. The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. stands at +56.62. Total capital return value is set at 1.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.80. Equity return holds the value 9.20%, with 3.60% for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 148.54 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.76. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 58.27 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.40 and long-term debt to capital is 148.53.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 23.81 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is 0.13 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.06.

